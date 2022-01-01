Mukono RDC halts eviction of pastor accused of stealing church land

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mukono Resident District Commissioner-RDC Fatumah Ndisaba Nabitaka blocked eviction of Mt. Lebanon Church Senior Pastor Samuel Lwandasa, from the house and the church building at the time of conducting new year’s prayers.

The RDC confirmed receiving an eviction order from Eco-Trust Property Associates and General Auctioneers and court bailiffs acting on behalf of Solomon Muwanga, the Head of United Methodist Church of Uganda confirming eviction of Lwandasa (Friday) from his house and church located in Mukono municipality at Kame, close to Kame valley market.

Ndisaba however noted that after making security analysis together with the entire District Security Committee, they realized that the process would create bloodshed among the evicting party and Christians converged in the place to participate in the end of year prayers during day time before proceeding with the planned virtual night prayers.

She further noted that although the eviction notice was endorsed by the Regional Police Commander who ordered Mukono Divisional Police Commander Annabella Nyinamahoro to ensure its peaceful implementation, the involved parties accepted her plea to halt it for seven more days.

Mt. Lebanon Church and United Methodist Church of Uganda have been embroiled in a land wrangle for more than ten years.

In 2009, Methodist Church sued Mt. Lebanon senior pastor Lwandasa accusing him of fraudulently acquiring the land where he constructed the church and his house.

The High Court ruled in favour of the Methodist Church and ordered the cancellation of the titles that were given to Lwandasa.

The court also ordered Lwandasa to vacate the land where he has stayed until now.

Lwandasa’s lawyer Joseph Balikuddembe says his client was not served with an eviction notice to prepare himself. He applauds the RDC’s office for resolving the matter amicably.

William Nduga, an assistant to Solomon Muwanga says Lwandasa was part of the Church and when he was appointed a Senior Pastor, he registered part of the land into his name, constructed buildings and named it Mt Lebanon Center Church.

He notes that they are currently focused at evicting him out of the place.

*****

URN