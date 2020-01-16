Mukono hospital suspends treating suspects from police

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mukono General Hospital has stopped treating suspects from Mukono Police Division who are not facilitated. The division refers suspects to the Hospital for examination, treatment and other related medical care services.

However, medical officers claim that the suspects spend long hours at the hospital on empty stomachs since they are neither provided food or money to but something to eat.

Dr. Geoffrey Kasirye, the acting Administrator, Mukono General Hospital notes that he has already communicated to the Mukono Police Division Commander, Joab Wabwiire about the challenging manner under, which suspects are sent to the hospital.

Dr. Kasirye reveals that they receive on average for referrals from Mukono Police Division in need of treatment of medical examination.

He however, says police fails to provide the suspect money for meals and certain medicines that are not available at the hospital.

He also faults the officers for maintaining handcuffs on the suspects even when they entering examination and treatment rooms.

“There is some medication that requires proper feeding and drinking beyond water. We get challenged to recommend such medication fearing the side effects that they may affect the patients,” Dr. Kasirye said.

The Mukono Police Division Commander, Joab Wabwiire told URN that they had taken note of the concern and communicated it to the superiors to make special arrangement for the suspects under medication.

He notes that they also resolved to increase security personnel escorting suspects to ensure that they stop receiving treatment on handcuffs.

A police officer who preferred anonymity told URN majority of the suspects with health complications are taken to Kawolo hospital in Lugazi for treatment.

“Medical workers at Mukono are not happy with police,” he said.

URN