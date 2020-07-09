Mukono district kadhi in trouble for breaking into Imam’s office

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sheikh Sazir Lumala, the Mukono district kadhi is in trouble for forcefully breaking into the Imam’s office at Taqwa mosque in Mukono town.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson says police intervened after Muslims accused Sheikh Lumala of forcefully breaking into the Imam’s office.

He explains that preliminary investigations show that Sheikh Lumala was appointed Mukono kadhi but declined to relocate to the district offices in Kiyunga.

However, Sheikh Lumala says that a small group of Muslims formed an association he identified as “Mukono Muslim Mission” and illegally installed Sheikh Abdu Magid Ssenyonjo as the Imam Taqwa mosque.

He explained that the group forwarded Ssenyongo’s name to Uganda Muslim Supreme Council-UMSC in Kampala but they were advised to follow the right procedures.

Sheikh Lumala says the Muslims were expected to nominate three candidates and forward the name to his office for onward transmission to Old Kampala for confirmation.

Ssenyonjo insists that he was validly installed as Imam. He however says the confusion stems from Sheikh Lumala’s refusal to quit the Imam’s offices.

Muhammad Ffefeka Sserugobo, the Taqwa mosque chairperson has expressed dissatisfaction about Sheikh Lumala’s decision to break the offices.

He advises Sheikh Lumala to relocate to his office in Kiyunga since he was promoted.

