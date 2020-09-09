Mukaaku, Bwanika to head Chameleon’s campaign team

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Former presidential candidates Samuel Lubega Mukaaku and Dr Abed Bwanika have been tasked to head the task force of Lord Mayoral aspirant Joseph Mayanja also known as Chameleone as he pushes to edge Erias Lukwago out of city hall.

Mukaaku will now head the task force as chairman, assisted by former Makindye East MP Michael Mabikk, who will also be in charge of finance, while Bwanika will serve as a senior advisor to the candidate. The team was unveiled today as chameleon unofficially declared himself the National Unity Platform endorsed candidate for the contest.

The three appointees have in the past disagreed with DP President General Norbert Mao over the Memorandum of Understanding which they had signed amongst themselves as DP leaning political pressure groups and political parties leading to the formation of what was popularly known as DP-Bloc.

While other DP bloc Members wanted to rally behind NUP’s Robert Kyagulanyi as the presidential flag bearer for 2021, Mao walked out of the Bloc with his DP Faction without giving a reason for his departure. At the time Chameleone was the National Mobiliser of the Democratic Party and has since moved on to joint NUP.

Mukaaku bragged that he brought Lukwago into political office and he knows how to crush his empire.

The Official Declaration of NUP candidates is awaiting a communication from the party election management committee which has to choose between Mayanja and former Kampala Mayor AlHaj. Nasser Ntege Ssebaggala.

He added that their role as a machinery team is to transform Mayanja from the known Jose chameleon to a Lord Mayor, then lead him into the office of action. He said that they are planning to tap into Mayanja’s exposure on the international scene so that he brings his experience from the world, into Kampala’s development plan.

In his remarks, Mabikke scoffed at those attacking Mayanja by fronting lack of experience as an issue. Mabikke said that they will ensure that Ugandans get to know that no school teaches leadership and that all leaders learn on the job.

Bwanika praised Mayanja for seeking their support, advice, guidance, and assistance in his bid and pledged to display all their experience and tactical knowledge in leading him to victory. Bwanika is optimistic that chameleon will win the mayoral race with a landslide.

Other members on the team include coordinators of the parliament constituencies in Kampala; Charles Mulindwa for Lubaga south, Diana Kiconco for Kampala Central, Balimwezo Nsubuga for Nakawa West, Edward Muwanga for Nakawa East, Ausi Ssebuliba for Kawempe South, Charles Sserubiri for Kawempe North, Joel Nakibinge for Makindye west and Ronald Owori for Makindye East.

The team also includes coordinators of the five Divisions of Kampala; Faridah Nalumansi for Kampala Central, Angella Kigoonya for Lubaga division, Balimwezo Nsubuga for Nakawa, Emmanuel Sserunjoji for Kawempe, Deo Kijambu for Makindye, Haruna Nkurubi the coordinator of Institutions, Denis Muhairwe the Youth Coordinator Kazibwe Ayani, the Informal sector coordinator and Andrew Mugonza as the Media coordinator.

********

URN