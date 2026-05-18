Muhoozi defends raid on Among’s properties

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has come out to explain the circumstances leading to the siege of properties belonging to the outgoing Speaker of Parliament, Annet Anita Among.

The Senior Presidential Advisor and Chairperson of the Patriotic League of Uganda, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, sent out a message on his personal X formerly Twitter account stating that the operation at Annet Anita Among’s residences and properties could mark the beginning of a far-reaching anti-corruption campaign targeting Uganda’s political elite.

“The security forces under the direction and instructions of the Commander-in-Chief launched Operation ‘Maliza Ufisadi’ the other day. We shall expand this operation and apprehend all culprits. No one will be spared,” he wrote.

“Maliza Ufisadi,” a Swahili phrase meaning “End Corruption.” It ignited speculation over who could be next as investigations widened around allegations of corruption, abuse of office, illicit enrichment, and money laundering.

Senior PLU figures quickly amplified the warning, reinforcing perceptions that the operation enjoys backing from influential power centers.

Kasambya County MP David Kabanda, the PLU Secretary General, responded bluntly that.

“No one will be spared.”Kabanda, who has emerged as a prominent figure in the PLU political pressure group, again stated that ” I can confidently confirm that there shall be a total overhaul in that building as soon as Operation Maliza Ufisadi is concluded. The proper recruitment of staff procedure shall be followed. Even those on P&P, their jobs shall be re-advertised.”

Igara East MP Michael Mawanda, the PLU Director of Mobilization, added, “Well noted, Chairman! Thank you for the great work.”

The statements came as security presence remained visible at Among’s upscale Mackinnon Road residence in Nakasero, where investigators reportedly conducted about nine hours-long search before leaving behind personnel from the Very Important Persons Protection Unit (VIPPU).

The widening probe has already swept in senior parliamentary figures, including Parliament’s Director of Communications, Chris Obore.

Sources also indicate that some individuals linked to the controversial parliamentary “service awards” scheme face travel restrictions and financial scrutiny.The declaration that “No one will be spared” has raised expectations of broader accountability within government ranks.

The crackdown marks a dramatic political reversal for Among, once seen as firmly aligned with Gen. Muhoozi and the PLU political establishment.

Only days earlier, PLU leaders publicly withdrew support for Among’s bid to retain the Speakership of Parliament, a move widely interpreted as an attempt to distance the group from mounting public criticism surrounding alleged extravagance and unexplained wealth.

Public attention intensified following reports of Among’s acquisition of a luxury Rolls-Royce vehicle at a time when Uganda continues to face economic strain, unemployment pressures, and growing public frustration over corruption.

Sources within government indicate that President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni personally directed the current investigations, which are reportedly examining allegations tied to illicit financial flows and the controversial 1.4–1.7 billion shillings “service awards” allocated to parliamentary commissioners.

Gen. Muhoozi’s reference to directives from the Commander-in-Chief further largely reveals the authority of the President over both the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and national security operations.

While many Ugandans seem to be happy with the latest developments targeting the outgoing Speaker of Parliament, questions have arisen as to why the same effort has not been targeted toward the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, who has been part of the decision-making at Parliament.

The same questions have arisen about the current Clark to Parliament, Adolph Mwesige, the de facto Chief Executive Officer of the parliamentary Commission, and the principal advisor to the Speaker.

It appears that it is from those questions that the former Speaker of the 10th Parliament, Alitwala Rebecca Kadaga, was asked to attend a meeting held at State House, Entebbe, to explain the financial procedures at the Parliament of Uganda.

Gen. Muhoozi’s dual role as military Chief and PLU chairman has again thrust Uganda into debate over the intersection of security operations and political influence.

Some Ugandans have questioned why a serving military officer at the rank of Chief of Defence Forces would be involved in the determination of who should be the head of the legislative arm of the government. Writing from exile, the President of the Uganda Law Society, Isaac Ssemakadde, said that “By launching corruption probes at the exact moment Speaker Among seeks re-election, the Museveni regime exposes its true aim: entrenching one-man rule, dismantling rival power centres, and recycling patronage networks.”

Ssemakadde further noted that “It is a textbook purge tactic for sustaining personalist rule. The televised raid on her home further compounds this abuse by weaponizing state power to violate privacy and stage public humiliation instead of due process.”