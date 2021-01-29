Muhoozi and Elwelu in, Tumwine, Kulayigye, Koreta out

📌 UPDF nominees were

✳ Gen Elly Tumwine

✳ Gen Edward Katumba Wamala*

✳ Gen David Muhoozi*

✳ Lt Gen Wilson Mbadi*

✳ Lt Gen Peter Elwelu*

✳ Lt Gen Charles Otema Awany

✳ Lt Gen Charles Lutaaya

✳ Lt Gen Andrew Gutti

✳ Lt Gen James Mugira* ✳ Maj Gen Sam Kavuma* ✳ Maj Gen Henry Masiko* ✳ Maj Gen Sam Okiding ✳ Brig Gen James Kinsalwa ✳ Brig Gen Michael Kisame ✳ Brig Gen Francis Chemo ✳ Brig Gen Ogik Bob Paskiesky The voters chose 7 of 17 men • Col Dr Victoria Nekesa* • Lt Col charity Bainababo* • Lt Col Susan Mwanga • Lt Col Dr Jenifer Alanyo* • Female nominees 4, voters chose 3 📌 * – Elected

Bombo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & URN | Minister Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, plus UPDF’s top commanders Gen David Muhoozi , Lt Gen Wilson Mbadi, Lt Gen Peter Elwelu and Lt Gen James Mugira have been elected to represent the army in the 11th parliament.

Minister General Elly Tumwine who was seeking a record sixth term, did not get the votes to make the top seven out of a list of 17.

Mugira, Muhoozi, Mbadi and Elwelu and are newcomers, while Katumba returns from the last parliament.

Dropped from the last parliament are Col Felix Kulayigye, former deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Lt Gen Ivan Koreta, Maj Gen Pecos Kutesa, Col Francis Takirwa, Lt Col Flavia Byekwaso and Capt Evelyn Asiimwe who were not even nominated for election this time by the Defence Council.

The Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) council voted today at headquarters of Land Forces in Bombo town council.

President Yoweri Museveni arrived at Bombo Military Barracks by helicopter and addressed the Defense Council. However, a source says he left shortly after addressing the army council because he doesn’t engage in the voting.