Mubende municipality gets UGX 500M to improve health services

Mubende, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mubende municipality has received Shillings 500M from the Health Ministry to renovate and upgrade Lwemikomago health center III in West division.

Lwemikomago health center III, which is about 8km away from Mubende referral hospital will get a maternity ward, general ward, modern toilet facility and an incinerator among other things.

Apparently, Lwemikomago health center III refers all expectant mothers to Mubende referral hospital which the mayor Eng. Innocent Ssekiziyivu says is a huge burden to the community.

He wants government to give them more funds to upgrade other health facilities within the municipality to bring services closer to the community.

Ssekiziyivu has challenged the technical team to utilize the funds as expected and avoid creating suspicion which usually results from shoddy work.

The municipal health inspector, John Ssebabenge, says the funds will help them improve the facility and health service delivery to the community.

He says the municipality has also received additional Shillings 100m to renovate other health centers II.

