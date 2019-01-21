MUASA Chairman Declines to Handover Office

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Chairperson of Makerere University Academic Staff Association-MUASA Dr Deus Kamunyu has declined to hand over office, stating that his suspension was baseless. Dr Kamunyu was last week suspended by Makerere University Vice Chancellor Professor Barnabas Nawangwe for allegedly inciting staff and indiscipline.

In the suspension letter dated January 17, Nawangwe stated that despite the various warnings, Dr Kamunyu had continued to engage in acts that amount to misconduct.

According to Nawangwe, the acts include offenses under the Computer Misuse Act, incitement with intent to cause disobedience and undermine administration, acts that bring the University and officials of the University into disrepute, intimidation of university officials using abusive and or insulting language, slander, insubordination and making false statements among others.

Nawangwe argued that the suspension is aimed at protecting the reputation of the University, its activities, personnel, and property from Dr Kamunyu’s disruptive activities. Nawangwe thus directed Dr Kamunyu to handover office plus all university property in his possession to his supervisor.

But Dr Kamunyu says he does not intend to hand over office. He explains that the accusations against him are drawn from his work as the Chairman of MUASA, an entity that falls outside the mandate of the Vice Chancellor. He says his work as a Lecturer of Hospitality and Tourism Management has not been questioned and will, therefore, proceed to work uninterrupted.

The suspension which was announced on Friday came at the backdrop of disagreements between staff associations and the university administration, which peaked with the recent dismissal of senior members of academic staff, some of who were accused of insubordination, among others.

The Executives of the Joint Makerere University Staff Associations including Makerere University Academic Staff Association, Makerere University Administrative Staff and National Union of Educational Institutions of Uganda have also come out to condemn the suspension, describing it as arbitrary.

The Vice Chairperson of Makerere University Academic Staff Association Professor Edward Nector Mwavu said that Dr Kamunyu’s views represent the entire staff body at Makerere University.

Speaking at the just concluded 69th Graduation Ceremony of Makerere University, President Yoweri Museveni applauded Prof. Nawangwe for being decisive and disciplining the staff. Museveni said that decadence should never be tolerated at the university.

****

URN