MUASA asks Parliament to intervene in Makerere Deputy Vice Chancellor row

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Makerere University Academic Staff Association ( MUASA), wants parliament to intervene and stop the university management from going ahead with the search process to fill the position of Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of finance and administration-DVC/FA.

In a letter written to the Speaker of Parliament Annet Anita Among and signed by MUASA chairperson and Secretary General; Dr Robert Kakuru and Dr Jude Ssempebwa respectively, the association says by constituting another search, the University is not only wasting taxpayers’ money but also acting contrary to a court order.

Last month, the Vice Chancellor of Makerere University Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe announced that the university had commenced a search for two deputy vice-chancellors one in charge of academic affairs and the other in charge of finance and administration.

But in their letter, of which URN has seen a copy, MUASA argues that the Senate already approved a substantive DVCF/A Prof. Anthony Mugisha last year but the University Council declined to approve him.

“We pray that Parliament directs Makerere University Council to approve the recommendation of Senate on the matter of DVC/FA that the chairperson and secretary communicated to the Council on 21 May 2024. This will restore the credibility of the decisions of the University Senate, merit in the University’s employment systems and ensure that the position of DVC/FA is substantively filled according to the law and that no more taxpayers’ money is wasted on never-ending search processes,” the letter reads in part.

The letter also requests parliament to interest itself in finding out why Makerere University violates the law and its own human resources manual by appointing leaders in acting capacity for more than six months and to multiple positions including where incumbents end up occupying positions in which they report to themselves. For over eight years now, the university has not had a substantive DVC/FA following the appointment of Nawangwe as Vice-Chancellor.

Prof. William Bazeyo who had been appointed DVC/FA was removed by a High Court decision when it emerged that the Search Committee had overstepped its mandate when it recommended only one name to the University Senate for approval.

This followed a successful petition by Prof. Anthony Mugisha who had also expressed interest in the position. Immediately after the court ordered the vacation of the position, Bazeyo was appointed in an acting capacity while the university searched for his replacement.

Bazeyo who had also expressed interest in the position again, however, was forced to withdraw his candidature and subsequently resigned from university service when questions were raised about the authenticity of his PhD. After Bazeyo withdrew his candidature, there was a repeat of the search process which returned Prof. Mugisha as the successful Senate candidate. But his approval was never considered by the University Council owing to his unpopularity among top management according to those familiar with Makerere affairs.

Mugisha has been part of a group of increasingly few Makerere Staff willing to push back against the excesses of Prof. Nawangwe. Therefore, the Council objected to the Senate only recommending his name for appointment saying it runs contrary to the Council charter which enjoins the Senate to recommend candidates for approval by the Council and subsequent appointment by the Chancellor.

In their letter, however, Muasa argues that the Council charter contradicts the University and Other Tertiary Institutions Act. “Section 20 (2) (viii & ix) of the Council Charter contradicts Section 32 (1) of the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act 2001 (as amended). The Act mandates the Senate to recommend and the Council to approve the recommendation. Already, Justice Musa Ssekaana ruled that “the Act vested the University Senate with power to recommend a person with approval of the University Council for appointment by the Chancellor.

The right to choose had to be made by the University Senate.” The council cannot use its charter to amend an Act of Parliament. Even in Parliament, when the role is to approve, the President recommends one name and parliamentarians approve or refuse to approve the recommendation but parliamentarians do not receive many names to choose from,” the letter reads in part.

Other than the DVC/FA Makerere has now for two years had an acting deputy vice chancellor in charge of academic affairs after the expiration of the term of Prof. Umar Kakumba. Until the beginning of this year when Dr Crispus Kiyonga was appointed, the university also didn’t have a Chancellor following the end of the term of Prof. Ezra Suruma.

