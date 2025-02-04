MTN’s unstoppable journey towards 2025

INTERVIEW | Sylvia Mulinge, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Uganda, has embraced the mantra “Unstoppable” as a key message in her leadership. On January 28, she held an engaging discussion with a small group of reporters to unpack what this mantra means for MTN Uganda and the broader telecom sector. Julius Businge attended the session, highlights key takeaways from the conversation.

What is the inspiration behind the “Unstoppable Network” mantra?

We believe strong companies cannot thrive in failing societies. To create meaningful value, we must drive positive outcomes for the communities we serve. Our technology is not just about connectivity but about enabling communities to achieve their potential and become unstoppable. Our technology empowers telemedicine, supports learners through research, enhances government operations such as cash payments and data collection, and contributes to wealth creation. Expanding our network and seeing our share price appreciate as it has recently, reflects the essence of being unstoppable.

How does the “Unstoppable” mantra align with MTN Uganda’s 2025 vision?

We aim to provide every Ugandan with the benefits of a modern connected life. We must be where our customers need us, in ways that are reliable, affordable, and convenient. Our goal is to be the subconscious choice for every Ugandan, recognized not just for connectivity but for doing good in the community. Our service is focused on education, healthcare, and sectors such as oil and gas and others that drive growth. We also continue to invest in our fintech space to harvest more value for our business and customers. We are channeling significant resources into initiatives like the Change Makers program and empowering women entrepreneurs in technology and ICT, areas where they are underrepresented. These efforts align with the “Unstoppable” mantra and the company’s broader mission.

What are the key trends shaping the telecom sector in 2025?

Digitalization is a major driver, especially given Uganda’s young demographic with approximately 73% of Uganda’s population below the age of 30. These digital natives are shaping the future. We are intentional about their needs while making investments in infrastructure and related services. Our recent strides include deploying 550 5G sites, 90% of which are in Kampala, and expanding fiber infrastructure to homes and businesses. We are supporting entrepreneurs in developing innovations around mobile money services. While smartphone penetration remains below 50%, voice services continue to hold value for many users. We are not at a point where the voice service is dead. Many people still rely on feature phones, and we continue to derive value from this segment.

What is your general comment on regulatory matters and Uganda’s economy?

As a business, we emphasize the importance of a stable macroeconomic environment. Investor confidence is tied to how easy it is to invest in Uganda and repatriate funds. Inflation rates below 5% and policy certainty have been critical in fostering this confidence. I also want to say that the central bank’s monetary policy decisions should deliver an attractive and stable environment to sustain investments in Uganda.

How is MTN Uganda leveraging AI to enhance customer experiences?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a key area of focus for MTN Uganda. AI has the ability to drive efficiencies, streamline customer journeys, and enhance brand preference. AI, such as ChatGPT, is a great example of how technology adds value to businesses and customers. At the group level, digital transformation is a core initiative, and we are working on an AI strategy to improve our offerings. However, there are challenges such as ethics, data privacy, and regulation, which must align with AI’s rapid evolution.

Our readers would be curious to learn more about Sylvia Mulinge’s personal life…

I end my workday by 6 or 7 pm and aim to sleep by 8 or 9 pm. I’m up by 3 am, spending time on spiritual reflection, personal reading, and preparing for the day Currently I am reading a book titled Unreasonable Hospitality, which is inspiring me to strive for excellence and avoid mediocrity. Physical fitness is another critical aspect of my life. I start my mornings at 6 am at the gym before heading to work.

Your final thoughts…

Our Ambition 2025 strategy will continue to focus on digital inclusion, expanding financial services through fintech, investing in infrastructure, and supporting communities to live better-connected lives. With an unwavering commitment to innovation and community empowerment, our journey towards 2025 is truly “unstoppable.”