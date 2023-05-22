MTN Uganda, TakeNow partner sell smartphones on credit

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MTN Uganda has introduced its latest smartphone offerings in partnership with TakeNow, offering its valued customers a wider range of choices.

MTN customers will via this collaboration have access to an extensive selection of Tecno, Itel, and Infinix smartphones in the open market.

To further enhance this customer-centric initiative, MTN Uganda will be offering free data (1GB) every month throughout the repayment period, enabling customers to experience seamless connectivity and make the most of their smartphones.

Somdev Sen, the Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Uganda, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating: “We are thrilled to join forces with TakeNow to bring a wider range of smartphone choices to our esteemed customers.

Under the MTN Pay Mpola Mpola scheme, customers will be able to easily acquire their desired smartphone by making an affordable initial payment, usually 40% of the total cost, and walk away with the device.

The remaining balance can then be paid in manageable monthly installments over a period of 6 months. This flexible payment option ensures that customers can enjoy the latest technology without financial strain.

“With this partnership, every Ugandan can get a Tecno, Itel, and Infinix smartphone on loan,” said Ronald Mugulusi, Sales Director at TakeNow.