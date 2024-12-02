MTN Uganda launches premium loyalty program MTN Prestige

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MTN Uganda has unveiled the MTN Prestige loyalty program, tailored to its high-value customers. As part of MTN’s commitment to elevating customer experiences, the revamped loyalty program offers an array of premium benefits that go beyond the telecom sector, extending into lifestyle, wellbeing, and travel.

MTN Prestige members will enjoy preferential treatment at all MTN touchpoints, along with access to exclusive offers, discounts on devices, and priority customer support. The program also provides members with unique products for data, voice, and roaming services, as well as the ability to earn and redeem loyalty points for telecom and non-telecom services.

“MTN Prestige is designed to reward our most valued customers by offering them exclusive privileges and experiences that cater to their individual needs,” said Mackinon Kabarole, acting chief marketing officer of MTN Uganda.

“We are committed to continuously enhancing our loyalty programs, and MTN Prestige is a testament to our drive to create personalized experiences for our customers.”

Members of MTN Prestige will unlock benefits such as access to lifestyle perks, including discounts on travel, beauty, and fashion, as well as VIP invitations to selected MTN-sponsored events. Customers will also have the option to redeem their loyalty points for mobile money through MTN MoMoPay, making it easier to pay for goods and services.

To join MTN Prestige, customers must spend a minimum of Shs100,000 monthly across MTN services for over six months, including mobile money and airtime purchases. Eligible customers will be notified through the MyMTN App, SMS, or a call from the MTN call center to opt into the program. Alternatively, customers can dial *180# to explore exclusive bundle propositions.

The launch of MTN Prestige program underscores MTN’s commitment to creating shared value and fostering a more inclusive and sustainable future by offering enhanced digital and financial services to its customers.

“At the heart of MTN’s Ambition 2025 is our goal to lead digital and financial inclusion across Africa. The introduction of MTN Prestige reflects our promise to deliver long- term value by ensuring that our most loyal customers are rewarded with the very best offers and experiences,” added Kabarole.