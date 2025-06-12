MTN Uganda launches digital and health drive in Alur kingdom under 21 Days of Y’ello Care campaign

Pakwach, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MTN Uganda has intensified its grassroots development efforts in the Alur Kingdom with the launch of this year’s flagship staff volunteerism initiative, “21 Days of Y’ello Care,” focusing on healthcare, digital inclusion, and youth empowerment.

Held under the theme “Connecting at the Roots – Connecting Communities through Digital Tools,” the campaign aims to bridge Uganda’s digital divide and improve access to essential services in underserved communities.

The Alwi Health Centre III in Pakwach District was the focal point of Thursday’s activities. The facility, previously hampered by unreliable electricity and water supply, was renovated by MTN staff and partners who installed solar lighting, a rainwater harvesting system, and upgraded kitchen and sanitation blocks. Hospital beds were donated, and tree planting was carried out to improve the environment and sustainability.

In a bid to digitize healthcare service delivery, MTN Uganda handed over eight internet-connected computers to the centre to facilitate patient records management and access to medical research.

“This support is more than we hoped for,” said Hadijja Aliku, the in-charge at Alwi Health Centre III. “With improved lighting, better facilities, and now computers for digital health records, we are better equipped to provide quality care, especially to expectant mothers and young girls who need it most.”

The event was attended by cultural leaders, government officials, and private sector partners including ATC Uganda, Tecno Uganda, Ayo, Maendeleo Foundation, and Clinic Pesa. Representing the Paramount Chief of Alur, His Royal Highness Rwoth Ubimu Phillip Rauni III, the Kingdom’s Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Prince Vincent Ochaya Orach described the day as a “special moment” in the region’s development.

“MTN has been a game changer in our efforts to end child marriage and teenage pregnancy in Alur land,” Orach said, referencing a five-year campaign launched in 2019 to curb rising cases of early pregnancies. District-level data shows teenage pregnancy rates of 29% in Pakwach, 37% in Nebbi, and 47.2% in Okoro.

Orach praised the partnership with MTN and organisations like Plan International, noting their contribution to communication strategies aimed at engaging youth on sensitive social issues. “A 13-year-old girl is getting pregnant under the roof of a parent. Where was the gap? The gap is within the community—within us,” he said.

The digital hub at Alwi Health Centre III, now powered by solar energy thanks to MTN’s partnership with ATC Uganda, is expected to support youth-led innovation through improved data management and online engagement.

“This campaign is not just an act of charity,” said MTN Uganda CEO Sylvia Mulinge, who led the delegation. “It is a deliberate investment in Uganda’s future, connecting people at the roots, addressing the causes of child marriage, school dropout, and poverty through technology, education, and empowerment.”

ATC Uganda CEO Dorothy Ssemanda added: “We are honoured to partner with MTN. It goes beyond powering connectivity to investing in infrastructure that directly improves healthcare, education, and sustainability.” The campaign has also extended to other areas of the Alur Kingdom. Two computers were donated to the Pakwach Art and Craft Association to help local artisans sell their products online using MTN’s MoMo Market platform.

Tecno Uganda is backing the construction of a football pitch in Nebbi District, a facility aimed at nurturing teamwork and leadership among young people.

“If a boy advocates for a girl, then the girl will be safer than if the girls are protecting themselves,” Orach noted, highlighting the role of sports in raising awareness about gender protection and equality.

The Alur Kingdom is also working to expand youth empowerment hubs across the region, with successful examples in Pakwach (crafts), Nebbi (pottery), and Zombo (weaving), where young women are turning traditional skills into online businesses.

MTN’s 21 Days of Y’ello Care campaign is taking place across the country, with parallel activities in Kampala, Tooro, Busoga, and the central region in partnership with the Kampala Capital City Authority, the Nnabagereka Development Foundation, and other cultural institutions. Over UGX 500 million is being invested in this year’s initiatives, which are aligned with MTN’s Ambition 2025 strategy to drive digital and financial inclusion.

“Our vision is simple but profound,” Mulinge added. “We believe that by providing access to the right digital tools, even the most rural communities can unlock opportunity, dignity, and prosperity. That is the true power of connecting at the roots.”