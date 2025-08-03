MTN Uganda commissions inclusive ICT Lab at Mvara Secondary School in Arua

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Telecom firm, MTN Uganda, has taken another step in its quest to bridge the country’s digital divide by inaugurating a new computer lab at Mvara Secondary School in Arua City. This marks part of a broader Shs 1 billion investment in expanding digital infrastructure to underserved and inclusive schools across Uganda.

The facility is one of 11 labs rolled out under the MTN Foundation’s Digital Access Project, with nearly half designed specifically to support learners with disabilities.

Mvara Secondary School, notable in the West Nile region for its commitment to inclusive education, serves over 100 students with visual, hearing, or physical impairments.

Philip Odoi, MTN’s Commercial Head for Northern Uganda, emphasised that the lab “is about empowering every learner, regardless of ability, to participate meaningfully in the digital economy.” The initiative reflects MTN’s broader ambition to ensure digital access is universal and equitable.

The lab comes equipped with assistive technologies such as software for the visually impaired, sound amplifiers for those with hearing difficulties, alongside standard peripherals including printers, scanners, and CCTV cameras. Ten computers, antivirus software, and a year’s worth of internet connectivity complete the package.

Similar projects have been implemented in schools like St. Francis Primary School for the Blind in Soroti and Iganga Secondary School, where students now use screen-reading technology to access educational content.

The project aligns neatly with Uganda’s Vision 2040 and its National Development Plan, as well as the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those targeting quality education and reduced inequalities.

Head Teacher Eliakim Matua Onyiga hailed the intervention as transformative for Mvara Secondary School, which is increasingly becoming a hub for digital inclusion in the region. Meanwhile, Jackson Dratibi, representing the Resident City Commissioner of Arua, described MTN’s focus on inclusive education as “a strategic investment in human capital and equitable development.”

Launched in 2023, the Digital Access Project forms a key pillar of MTN Uganda’s Ambition 2025 strategy, which aims to foster digital and financial inclusion nationwide. Other beneficiaries include St. Joseph’s Seminary Nyenga, Revival Girls in Mbarara, and St. John’s Secondary School in Sheema, where uptake of ICT among students has notably improved.

Odoi attributed the project’s progress to strong partnerships with organisations such as Sense International, government ministries, and local authorities. “Together, we are building a more inclusive and connected Uganda,” he said.

The new lab at Mvara is expected to serve over 1,500 students annually, with dedicated time slots for learners with special needs and plans underway to train teachers on assistive digital tools.

To date, MTN Uganda has established 63 ICT labs nationwide, including nine in technical and vocational institutions, with plans to extend the Digital Access Project to more underserved schools.