MTN to use Arua run returns to improve maternal health services in West Nile

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MTN Uganda has announced that returns from the first ever West Nile MTN run will be used to improve maternal services in West Nile.

The 10km run scheduled for November 10th will attract participants from all the districts of West Nile. The organisers say over 2500 kits have been sold out, while 300 more are expected to be sold in the next two days.

During a press address for the official launch of the run at Desert Breeze hotel, the regional business manager MTN James Ndyamuhaki said all the proceeds including contributions from the partners will go to improving maternal services in health center Fours in the region.

He noted that besides the MTN marathon, MTN has deemed it prudent to roll out the run to various regions because of abundant talent in addition to offering an opportunity for physical exercise and raising funds for charity works. Meanwhile the West Nile Uganda Athletics Federation chairman Sam Egama whose team has been involved in the organization and routing of the run says it is a commendable activity that will unveil new set of athletes in the region.

Swaib Toko the RDC Pakwach who officiated at the press briefing for the Arua marathon says the planned use of the proceeds from the marathon will greatly help improve on maternal services and save lives of mother and children,

The run has attracted the support of companies like Rwenzori, Huawei, Uganda Atheltics Federation, Stanbic Bank, the Uganda Police among others. The best seven winners will receive cash prizes.

