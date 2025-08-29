MTN MoMo unveils “Power to Win” promo, company CEO promises big rewards to customers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MTN MoMo continues to innovate and introduce services that align with customers’ needs, according to Richard Yego, CEO of MTN MoMo Uganda.

Yego made the remarks on Aug.28 as he officially unveiled the “Power to Win” promotion, which gives customers across Uganda a chance to take home Shs10 million every week.

The campaign, launched at Akamwesi Mall in Kyebando – a few kilometers from Kampala city, is the next phase of MTN MoMo’s “Power to Be More” drive, designed to empower Ugandans through financial solutions that support their daily lives. During the launch, the first winner was awarded Shs10 million, though their name was withheld at their request, executives said.

Through “Power to Win,” customers increase their chances of winning by using MoMo to pay, borrow, or invest. Every transaction boosts the possibility of being selected as a weekly winner, with handover ceremonies scheduled to take place across different regions of the country to ensure nationwide participation.

Yego emphasized that the campaign reflects the company’s broader mission.

“The Power to Be More campaign is about giving every Ugandan access to the tools that help them do more, achieve more, and become more. With Power to Win, we are extending that promise by rewarding our customers in a life-changing way. This promotion is not just about prizes, but about showing how using MoMo every day can unlock opportunities, transform lives, and empower progress across the country,” he explained.

Jemima Kariuki, Chief Products Officer at MTN MoMo Uganda, said the promotion is designed to inspire customers to embrace the full suite of MoMo services.

“We are excited to bring our customers the Power to Win as a fun and aspirational way to encourage them to fully experience MoMo. Whether you are paying bills, borrowing to seize an opportunity, or investing for the future, every transaction gives you more chances to win. This campaign is about putting the power directly in the hands of our customers and celebrating their everyday use of MoMo.”

The promotion will run until the end of the year, with weekly winners announced and celebrated within their communities.