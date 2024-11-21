MTN Foundation hosts farewell dinner honoring South African High Commissioner at Golden Tulip Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MTN Uganda’s philanthropic arm, MTN Foundation, yesterday hosted a heartfelt farewell dinner at Golden Tulip in Kampala to honor Her Excellency Lulama Mary-Theresa Xingwana, South Africa’s High Commissioner to Uganda.

The event celebrated her extraordinary contributions as a trustee of the MTN Uganda Foundation and her unwavering commitment to development, empowerment, and collaboration during her tenure since December 2020.

Speaking during the dinner, MTN Uganda CEO Sylvia Mulinge paid a glowing tribute to Her Excellency Xingwana, describing her as “a remarkable leader, a champion for equality, and an unwavering advocate for women, youth, and marginalized communities.”

Mulinge commended her pivotal role in advancing the Foundation’s mission to create meaningful and lasting social impact in Uganda.

“Her Excellency Xingwana’s leadership has left an indelible mark on the MTN Foundation,” Mulinge said.

“Through her wisdom, empathy, and determination, she guided us in implementing transformative projects that are equipping young people with essential technical skills for a brighter future.”

As a trustee of the MTN Foundation, Her Excellency Xingwana championed programs that prioritized education, health, and economic empowerment, particularly for women and youth. Among her notable achievements was her unwavering support for the “MTN Girls with Tools” initiative, launched in partnership with the Smart Girls Foundation. The program has empowered young women by equipping them with technical skills, enabling them to overcome barriers in traditionally male-dominated fields.

Her Excellency Xingwana also played a vital role in advocating for greater opportunities for women across the country. Her efforts significantly contributed to the inclusion of women entrepreneurs in Uganda’s economic landscape.

Beyond her work with the Foundation, Her Excellency Xingwana was celebrated for her instrumental role in strengthening ties between Uganda and South Africa. As a trustee of the Forum for South African Businesses in Uganda (FOSABU), she facilitated impactful partnerships promoting education, social welfare, and cross-border collaboration.

MTN Foundation trustee, Professor William Bazeyo, applauded Her Excellency Xingwana for her dedication to championing the welfare of girls and women.

Speaking on behalf of FOSABU, MultiChoice Uganda Managing Director Hassan Saleh acknowledged her remarkable achievements during her tenure and thanked her for promoting fair policies for South African businesses operating in Uganda and beyond.

Adding to the accolades, Ethiopian Ambassador to Uganda, Her Excellency Etsegenet Yimenu, praised Her Excellency Xingwana for her leadership as a member and leader of the African ambassadors in Uganda. “We have had a wonderful period with Her Excellency Xingwana in championing African bilateral relations, and we shall miss you,” she said.

In her farewell speech, Her Excellency Xingwana expressed gratitude to MTN Foundation for its firm commitment to improving the lives of Ugandans. She urged continued investment in initiatives that empower youth and women, particularly in education, digital skills, and entrepreneurship.

She also pledged to support efforts that enhance travel access for Ugandans wishing to visit South Africa.

The evening concluded with a celebratory toast to Her Excellency Xingwana, recognizing her achievements and wishing her every success in her next chapter.