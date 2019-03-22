MTN advertises positions of deported staff

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MTN Uganda has advertised positions of three deported senior staff.

The positions advertised in the media on Friday are; General Manager-Mobile Financial Services, General Manager-Sales and Distribution, and Chief Marketing Officer.

Italian National, Elsa Mussolini was General Manager-Mobile Financial Services, French national Olivier Prentout was Chief Marketing Office and Annie Bilenge-Tabura, a Rwandan was General Manager-Sales and Distribution.

They were deported in February for acts that compromised national security. No further explanation was given by government on how they compromised national security.

However, the company has not advertised the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wim Vanhelleputte who was also deported weeks later. MTN appointed Chief Technology Officer Gordian Kyomukama as acting CEO.

There were reports last week that President Museveni allowed Wim to return following a meeting with MTN Group CEO Rob Shuter, MTN Uganda Board Chairman Charles Mbire and Kyomukama.

Museveni met the officials last week on the sidelines on the Africa Now Conference held at Munyonyo, Kampala.

Asked about the return of Vanhelleputte, Val Oketcho, the MTN Uganda Corporate Communications Manager refused to divulge details.

“You know, we have an acting CEO. As regards of former CEO coming back, we have no details to that.”

******

URN