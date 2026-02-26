MTAC students face uncertainty after merger

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Students at the Management Training and Advisory Centre (MTAC) are facing growing uncertainty following the institution’s merger with Nakawa Vocational Training College.

Learners say they have not had any lectures for two weeks into the 2026 academic calendar. They report that administrative offices have remained closed.

MTAC was repealed and its functions transferred to Nakawa Vocational Training College following the enactment of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Act, 2025.

The transition was intended to streamline vocational training, with assets, liabilities, students, and some staff absorbed into the new structure. However, students say the reality on the ground has been marked by confusion and disruption.

Steven Mayende, a former Guild Vice President who is completing his diploma in Customs Clearing, Forwarding and Shipping Management, said students who have already paid tuition should not suffer because of administrative restructuring.

“The Ministry knew there were students already in the system who had to complete their courses. Services must continue as we transition,” he said, adding that communication gaps between administrators and student leaders have deepened frustration.

In his course, Ministry guidelines require mandatory study tours to border points and ports to give learners hands-on exposure.

This semester, students were expected to visit the Malaba border; however, there is uncertainty about whether the trip will take place amid the ongoing administrative transition.

The delay in releasing examination results has added to the anxiety. While the Uganda Vocational and Technical Assessment Board (UVTAB) recently released results for candidates who sat examinations in November and December, MTAC students say theirs have not yet been issued.

Rogers Lubega, one of the finalists, says they are still waiting for results from the previous semester, with no clear communication on when they will be released.

Some students allege that the institution has been unable to clear outstanding payments following the merger, although officials have not publicly confirmed this.

Amid the uncertainty, former students have stepped forward to amplify the concerns of current students. Richard Lugoloobi, a former Guild President, says while the merger itself may have been well-intentioned, its implementation should not disrupt academic programmes.

He says former guild leaders have prepared a formal petition to the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Education and Sports, seeking urgent intervention to restore normal academic operations and provide clear guidance on reporting structures, finances, and examination timelines.

Julius Muwaso also stressed that the immediate concern is not the legality of the merger but the welfare of learners.

“Students are stakeholders. They are not having classes, lecturers are demoralised, and results are delayed. That is the urgent issue,” he said, warning that further delays could derail students’ performance.

Robert Bagumisiriza, the Principal of Nakawa Vocational Training College, declined to comment on the students’ concerns when contacted.

On 17 February 2026, the Committee on Education and Sports of the Parliament of Uganda directed the Ministry of Education and Sports to address grievances of more than 60 former MTAC staff who were reportedly left in limbo after the transition. MPS called for a clear position on staff absorption and accountability during the merger.

***

URN