MPs want National ID replacment fee scrapped

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Parliament want a select committee instituted to investigate the National Identity and Registration Authority (NIRA) over failure to issue Ugandans with identity cards.

The MPs were on Tuesday debating the communication of the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga, who noted that some Ugandans were frustrated because they could not access their National Identity cards.

She says some people have taken four years to get their national IDs.

Muhammad Nsereko the Kampala Central MP questioned why Ugandans who lose their IDs are charged 50,000 shillings even when the process is flawed. Nsereko said that Ugandans were also being charged for other documents and made to pay heavily.

He proposed that the fee be scrapped off since it was not approved by Parliament.

Sarah Opendi, the Minister of State for Energy says that it is a nightmare for Ugandans to get national Identity cards. She says because she is a Minister and known, she received her National Identity card in two months.

She says she was shocked that her biometrics was taken afresh, and yet she thought the data was already in the bank of NIRA.

Mbale Municipality MP Jack Wamanga Wamai called for a select committee to investigate NIRA, he says since he lost his card, he has never recovered it from NIRA.

Judith Franca Akello, the Agago woman MP suggested that the committee be given two weeks to investigate the matter and find out what is slowing down NIRA.

David Hamson Obua, the Minister of Sports proposed that Parliament should Invoke Rule 230 of rules of procedure to invite the Head of NIRA for an explanation.

The debate was temporarily halted pending a presentation of a statement by the Minister for Internal Affairs.

*****

URN