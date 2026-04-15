Okello collapses as witness linked him to Ggaba child killings

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Christopher Okello Onyum, the man accused of the murder of four toddlers at Ggaba Early Childhood Development Centre, suffered an emotional collapse, forcing an abrupt halt to the proceedings on Wednesday.

He collapsed during the testimony of Prosecution Witness- Eight, Rashid Juma, a director at Trip Car Rentals-Uganda, who linked the accused to a vehicle used before the alleged murder on 2nd April.

Juma provided a detailed account of his interactions with Okello. He testified that his interaction with the suspects began on March 12, 2026.

According to Juma, Okello used a US passport and driving permit to secure a rental vehicle after paying three hundred and eighty-eight thousand shillings through mobile money for a two-day rental spanning April 1 and 2.

The accused reportedly sent a Google Maps link to lead Juma to a residence in Kyanja, where he delivered the car to the accused.

According to Juma, he met Okello at a gate around 8:00 PM during a rainstorm on March 31, where the transaction was finalized under a shade.

He stated that Okello complained of mechanical issues with the car the next day, which prompted Juma to send a mechanic to one of the schools in Mpunga, where the accused was.

As the technical details of the car rental and the subsequent police seizure of Juma’s phone were laid bare, Okello visibly lost his composure.

His defense team rushed to intervene, informing Justice Alice Komuhangi Khaukha that the accused was “not feeling well emotionally” and required a break.

When the session briefly resumed, the atmosphere remained tense. A visibly shaken Okello struggled to respond to the judge’s inquiries. When asked to specify his ailment, the accused was heard murmuring, “It’s a script,” before trailing off.

Despite being offered water and a moment to recollect himself, Okello insisted he was unable to proceed and needed to rest.

The sudden collapse raised eyebrows in the courtroom, as Okello had previously been cleared of any mental health issues that would impede his trial.

Justice Khaukha ordered a report on the accused’s condition before the trial continues on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

Okello is charged with the murder of four young children: Keisha Agenrwot Atim, Gideon Eteku, Ignatius Sseruyange, and Rhan Odeke.

Earlier in the day, the court heard from Phibby Namutebi, a school caretaker, and Annet Odong, the school coordinator, both of whom provided context on the events leading up to the tragedy at the Ggaba center.