MPs pray for peaceful 2021 elections

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Parliament on Thursday gathered for an inter-denominational prayers in which they prayed for a peaceful 2021 general election and protection against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The prayers that attracted 80 people in a socially distanced setting took place at the Parliament parking lot.

Convened by the Anglican Chaplain for Parliament, Rev. Canon Christine Shimanya, the Catholic Chaplain Rev. Fr. Ponsiano Kawesa and the Imam of Parliament Al-hajj Abdulatif Ssebagala, the prayers were held under a theme derived from 2 Corinthians 12:1, highlighting the strength of taking pleasure in infirmities, reproaches, necessities, persecutions and distresses for Christ’s sake.

During the prayers, the legislators led by Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga and Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah noted that whereas other countries in Africa are registering huge numbers of COVID-19 positive cases, Uganda has not registered any death hence a need to appreciate God and seek more of his protection.

Uganda’s coronavirus cases hit the 1,000-mark yesterday and according to data from the Health Ministry, the country has successfully treated 908 patients who tested positive for COVID-19. Globally, there are over 11.9 million confirmed cases and over 547,931 deaths.

Kadaga emphasized the need for the government to re-open places of worship while observing standard operating procedures (SOPs). This was her second call to government in a space of one day.

The Imam of Parliament Al-hajj Abdullatif Ssebagala emphasized the need for prayer and noted that the theme for the day depicted how Uganda has emerged through the COVID-19 pandemic despite its weakness compared to other countries across the world.

“The main reason God created us is to worship Him, the places of worship can operate safely when given the standard operating procedures. There is a need to open them,” Ssebagala said. He also called for God’s intervention as the country prepares for the 2021 general election saying that there is a need for peace and fairness in the process.

The Minister-in-charge of General Duties Mary Karoro Okurut also prayed for unity between the legislature, Judiciary and the Executive as well as the peaceful 2021 general elections.

However, Dokolo Woman MP Cecilia Ogwal challenged the government to deal with other non-COVID-19 related deaths like maternal deaths which she said have claimed many lives of Ugandans during the lockdown. She also appealed for reconciliation among the three arms of government including the Judiciary, Executive and Legislature.

*****

URN