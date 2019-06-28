MPs plot to abolish medical board approval for treatment abroad

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Parliament are seeking the abolition of medical board approval for legislators seeking treatment abroad. They want the approval to be provided by any medical practitioner approved by the board.

The suggestions are embedded in the Parliamentary Pensions (Amendment) Bill 2019. Pian County MP Achia Remigio, the mover of the bill, observes that the process of obtaining a recommendation from the Uganda Medical Board is lengthy and cumbersome. He adds that the process affects members access to funds for medical treatment or retirement on medical grounds.

Achia says this will help Members of Parliament to easily access funding in case they want to seek medical attention and retire on medical grounds.

However, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah asked MPs not to exclude the medical board from the process. Oulanyah advised that the MPs can make exceptions based on urgency as opposed to omitting the medical board.

Similarly, Opposition Whip Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, however, asked the MPs not to legislate for themselves but look comprehensively at issues and pensions reforms for all Ugandans.

State Minister for Health Sarah Opendi told parliament that exemptions already exist for people seeking clearance from medical board.

*****

URN