MPs Odonga Otto, Gilbert Olanya charged with incitement of violence

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hon. Odonga Otto and Hon. Gilbert Olyanya have been charged with incitement of violence and negligent acts likely to cause the spread of infectious diseases.

The Members of Parliament for Aruu County and Kilak South respectively were charged alongside two other suspects identified as Kelly Komakeh, the chairman of Pece Division and Stella Kijange, a women’s rights activist.

Police say the suspects were arrested on Monday morning from Cereleno market in Pece Division after they mobilized people to cause violence against Gulu District COVID -19 Taskforce and the cargo truck drivers.

According to police, the act of the legislators attracted the crowd who disrespected the social distance directive issued to prevent the spread of COVID -19.

Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson told URN in an interview that the case files of the four suspects have been taken to the Resident Senior State Attorney –RSSA for advice.

Okema revealed that the suspects will be arraigned in court any time on Tuesday. The cases have been registered under Gulu CRB 624/2020.

By the time of filing this story, the four suspects were still in police custody at Gulu Central police station as their lawyers Tonny Kitara and Conrad Oroya Obol apply so that they are released on bond.

Tonny Kitara, one of the lawyers representing the suspects revealed that the Resident State Attorney did not sanction the files of the suspects. The state attorney reportedly asked police to carry out further investigations in areas that will reveal credible evidence.

Conrad Oroya Obol, another lawyer representing the suspects said the charges preferred on his clients are very weak, but took so long to be sanction.

URN