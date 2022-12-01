MPs irked by the raids on police posts, urge gov’t to watch over veterans

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Parliament have expressed concern over the recent attacks on police posts in which officers on duty were injured or killed and guns stolen.

A report by the State Minister for Internal Affairs, David Muhoozi, presented to Parliament on Wednesday, 30 November 2022, showed up to 12 cases of attacks on police posts where at least 16 guns were stolen.

The report revealed that whereas some attacks were conducted by purely unknown assailants, some were conducted in connivance with persons within the police force.

MPs said the ministry must conduct a thorough assessment of officers in and out of service with keen attention on veterans. Legislators said since veterans are living with guns and in unpleasant conditions, they are likely to indulge in such acts.

“Veterans are disgruntled people, they have grudges, they are struggling, we don’t have a specific program for them, they are the people that have touched the gun and can steal guns from police forces,” said Rosemary Nyakikongoro.

Eddie Kwizera Wa-Gahungu, Bukimbiri County MP, asked the internal affairs ministry to review the remuneration package for veterans, cognizant of their current condition which he said may push them to indulge in acts such as raids on police posts.

Joseph Ssewungu, Kalungu West MP, said the rampant raids could be a result of negligent officers and criticized those he said excessively consume alcohol while on duty.

“Some of the police officers are lazy, some drink from morning to evening, maybe that’s why assailants take advantage of them,” said Ssewungu.

He proposed training for those who have been in the force for long saying they lack the competence to deal with the emerging security issues.

Ssewungu reechoed his earlier plea for the ministry to reconsider the merging of police posts.

“There are those that were far from the main police station at the district, merging of such posts is unfair,” said Ssewungu.

Muhoozi, however, said the mergers were intended to strengthen the efficiency of small posts by merging them with bigger ones.

“Merging vulnerable smaller police posts and booths into sizeable units was to improve operational efficiency and force protection,” he said.

He said there has been a re-organisation of operations of the force in order to prevent any future attacks on the force.

“There is better organisation of security installations; access controls, front desk staff and invisible reaction groups/persons have been re-designated,” Muhoozi said.

Muhoozi further said that a team of senior officers headed by deputy inspector general of police has traversed the affected police regions to re access security vigilance and alertness on duty.

Some of the affected police posts include, Busiika which was attacked and set ablaze on 31 October 2022; three officers were killed and two guns were stolen. Others include, Wakiso new market post, Busunju post, Kyanja Kensington, Buwama town and Nakulabye police posts.

SOURCE: UGANDA PARLIAMENT MEDIA