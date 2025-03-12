MPs grill police over malfunctional CCTV system

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliament’s Defence and Internal Affairs Committee has grilled top management of the Uganda Police Force over concerns regarding the functionality of the National CCTV Systems Project.

The meeting, chaired by Wilson Kajwengye (Nyabushozi County), took place on Tuesday in the South Committee Room at Parliament.

Despite Parliament raising concerns about the non-functionality of the CCTV project, the government has dismissed these claims, insisting that the system is operating effectively.

David Muhoozi, the Minister of State for Internal Affairs, defended the US$120 million (437.734 billion Shillings) project, asserting that in some districts, the system has a 100% functional rate. “The cameras are operating normally, with a performance average ranging between 85% to 95%, and some districts achieving 100%,” said Muhoozi.

He further explained that the implementation of phase three of the project has stalled due to lack of funds.

Since the inception of the system in 2018, the minister revealed that 42,427 operations and intelligence-led incidents have been managed. He detailed that 6,688 cases have been thoroughly investigated with the help of CCTV footage, leading to 1,406 trials, 168 acquittals, 729 successful convictions, and 4,385 cases handed over to investigators.

However, MPs raised concerns about human rights violations by security forces. Ibrahim Ssemujju (Kira Municipality) decried the deteriorating human rights situation in Uganda, citing the imprisonment of Soroti City Woman MP Joan Alobo and the brutalization of Kyadondo East MP Muwadda Nkunyingi.

He tasked Parliament’s leadership to provide updates on the circumstances surrounding their imprisonment. “We have one of our colleagues, the Soroti City Woman MP, Joan Alobo, who is still in prison. There has been a video of MP Muwadda Nkunyingi (Kyadondo East) crying like a baby after being beaten by JATT. I thought you, as our leader, would let us know the conditions and circumstances under which our colleague ended up in prison because she was doing her work in her constituency,” Ssemujju stated.

Abdallah Kiwanuka (Mukono North) also challenged the government to explain the security forces’ new dress code, specifically the practice of covering their entire faces with hoods.

Responding to this, Minister Muhoozi described the attire of the Joint Anti-Terrorist Task Force (JATT) as “unacceptable,” stating that law enforcement officers are supposed to be identifiable while on duty.

The Uganda Police Force’s leadership, represented by Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Byakagaba, assured the committee that cases of misconduct within the force were being addressed. He acknowledged that the events in Kawempe, where security forces were accused of brutality, were regrettable but insisted that steps were being taken to ensure accountability. “We do not tolerate indiscipline. Whatever happened, contravening the laws is regrettable. The processes are already in motion, and we shall not favor anybody. The law will take its course, and we shall continue improving where mistakes have been made, ” Byabakama said.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa expressed gratitude to Ssemujju for highlighting the plight of MP Alobo and promised to follow up on the matter. “Thank you for bringing this issue to my attention. Let me follow it up,” Tayebwa assured Parliament.

MPs remained divided on the effectiveness of the CCTV system, with some demanding greater transparency and accountability regarding its implementation and efficiency.

The government’s position, however, remains firm on its claimed success rate of the project.

****

URN