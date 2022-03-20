MPs gather around parliament to mourn Oulanyah

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Some members of Parliament have this afternoon convened at Parliament to mourn the fallen speaker Jacob Oulanyah.

Oulanyah died today in a health facility in Seattle, United States of America where he was referred by doctors at Mulago National Referral Hospital since February 4th, 2022.

Despite being a Sunday, some members of Parliament made time to convene at the Parliament to mourn Oulanyah.

Equally, policemen guarding the August House, several other staff of Parliament and journalists looked visibly nervous and disheartened while discussing in small clusters Oulanyah’s sudden demise.

The Samia-Bugwe Central MP Denis Nyangweso said receiving such sad news lowered down his spirit especially that the deceased did not enjoy the seat that he earned in the 11th Parliament through a tough contest.

Another legislator Christopher Komakech, the Aruu South Member of Parliament broke down in tears saying Oulanyah’s departure was too soon and as a young and junior legislator he anticipated to learn more from his seniority.

The Speaker reportedly died around at 10:30 am on Sunday after being under intensive care unit. Three hours later, President Yoweri Museveni broke the news by announcing via his official Twitter account.

“He was a good cadre, I delayed the announcement so that his children would be informed first”, President Museveni Tweeted. Oulanya, 56, had superintended over the August House for 9 months and 24 days only.

The deceased served in the capacity of the Deputy Speaker for 10 years between 2006 to 2016 under then Speaker Rebecca Kadaga Alitwala before defeating her on 24 May 2021 to become Speaker of the 11th Parliament.

