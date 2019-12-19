MPs direct Internal Affairs Minister to account for UGX 5B given to Police SACCO

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Parliament have tasked the Minister of State for Internal Affairs Obiga Kania to account for 5 billion Shillings meant to clear the outstanding government debt in the Police’s Exodus Sacco.

The demand followed refresh reports on the floor of parliament that the Sacco’s books of accounts had disappeared and several police officers denied access to their funds. Before parliament’s appropriation of 5 billion Shillings, the Exodus Sacco had ventured into business of supplying food to the police force.

Presenting a matter of national importance on Thursday, the Bunyole West MP James Waluswaka alleged that the books of accounts had disappeared raising fear among police officers who have been saving in the Sacco.

In response, Kania said a committee had been appointed to investigate management issues in the Sacco whose report will guide the next course of action.

Bukedea Woman MP Anita Among said that the funds were diverted to do construction activities. She said that new management will not solve the problem.

Kasilo County MP Elijah Okupa accused the Minister for delaying to take action. He said that diversion of the Sacco funds had been raised by Auditor General John Muwanga.

Obiga denied allegations that the money had been diverted to do government work. However this attracted responses from MPs.

Erute South MP Jonathan Odur recounted that it was on record that parliament during the appropriation for financial year 2019/2020 budget allocated money for government to repay money used from the Police Sacco. He demanded an explanation on what the money allocated by parliament was spent on.

The Minister of State for Microfinance, Haruna Kasolo Kyeyune suggested that Parliament allows the registrar of cooperatives to carry out an audit in the Exodus Sacco.

However, the Speaker informed the Minister that an audit had already been carried out by the Auditor General. She equally demanded for accountability of the 5 billion shillings.

The Minister of State for Cooperative, Gume Fredrick Ngobi said that the money appropriated by government had to be transmitted to Police by the Finance Ministry. Kania said that he had no answers for the appropriated money asking for more time to avail a response to parliament.

Speaker Kadaga directed that the necessary response is provided when parliament resumes from the Christmas recess.

The police Sacco boosts of 40,000 members and assets worth 20 billion Shillings is dogged with financial mismanagement and has until recently failed to hold an annual general meeting for three years.

