Mpox outbreak reported in Moroto

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Moroto district is on high alert following the outbreak of mpox disease.

This was revealed on Friday by the Moroto district health department after a 28-year-old businesswoman from Singila Trading Center in Katikekile sub-county presented symptoms of Mpox, whose tests turned positive.

The patient is believed to have a history of travel and had many contacts, of which one had already presented similar symptoms. Other contacts are said to be in Moroto Prison barracks.

Dr Charles Onyang Omudu, the district health educator, said that both the confirmed case and the contact are isolated in Moroto Regional Referral Hospital. Omudu added that a disease surveillance team has embarked on tracing other contacts for testing and isolation.

Omudu urged all the Health workers and the community to be on the lookout for any suspected cases and reports. Omudu warned the public to be very vigilant and avoid getting close to the contacts.

The Mpox outbreak in Moroto comes barely two months after Katakwi district confirmed the first case. Out of the three cases recorded in Katakwi, it is alleged that one of the patients was a pupil who had been studying at Kasimeri Primary School in the Moroto district.

According to the World Health Organization, Mpox, also known as monkeypox, is an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus. It can cause a painful rash on the skin, enlarged lymph nodes, and fever.

The common symptoms of Mpox are skin rash, fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes. The disease can be transmitted through close contact with someone who has Mpox, contaminated materials, or infected animals.

URN