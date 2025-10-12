Mpox deaths in Africa surpass 2,000 since 2024

ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA | Xinhua | The death toll from Africa’s ongoing mpox outbreak has surpassed the 2,000 mark since the start of 2024, as the number of cases approaches 200,000, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

During an online media briefing on Thursday evening, Ngashi Ngongo, chief of staff and head of the Executive Office at Africa CDC, said that 29 mpox-affected African countries have reported 198,749 mpox cases since the start of 2024, including 54,525 confirmed cases and 2,066 deaths.

Data from the African Union’s specialized healthcare agency showed that the continent has reported 118,452 mpox cases so far in 2025, surpassing last year’s total of 80,297.

It said the number of confirmed mpox cases reported this year, at 34,812, also represents about 177 percent of the total 19,713 confirmed cases reported in 2024.

The latest data also showed that the weekly confirmed cases have dropped by 65.4 percent, from 1,620 in May to 560 last week. Amid the declining weekly cases, the number of countries that are reporting active cases also fell to 14 during last week, as compared to 17 active mpox-affected countries during the previous week, it was noted.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, was first detected in laboratory monkeys in 1958. It is a rare viral disease typically transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets, and contaminated materials. The infection often causes fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes.

The Africa CDC declared the outbreak a public health emergency of continental security in August 2024. The World Health Organization later designated it a public health emergency of international concern. ■