Mpora and Komugisha shine as MARU Credit celebrates excellence at Club Nite

✳ Overall Winners

Men: Bertram Mpora

Ladies: Judith Komugisha

Guest Winner: Mark Rubatsimbira

✳ Group Winners and Runners-Up

Men – Group A Winner: Andrew Opio

Men – Group A Runner-Up: Andrew Muhwezi

Men – Group B Winner: Jerry Owachi

Men – Group C Winner: Absorom Nabisiima

Men – Group C Runner-Up: Daniel Kalimuzo

Ladies – Group A Winner: Wendy Angudeyo

Ladies – Group A Runner-Up: Gloria Mbaguta

Ladies – Group B Winner: Hasifa Karungi

Ladies – Group B Runner-Up: Connie Nshemereirwe

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MARU Credit proudly hosted the latest edition of its signature MARU Credit Club Nite on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at Uganda Golf Club.

Bertram Mpora and Judith Komugisha won the men’s and Ladies overall titles at this special “Timeless Tees” edition that blended the enduring legacy of golf with music, networking, and financial empowerment. To crown it all, hole 19 featured a captivating performance from Uganda’s legendary Afrigo Band.

“When we first sponsored Club Nite, we envisioned a platform where ambition meets opportunity – a vision mirrored in our core mission. Just as we provide solutions to bridge financial gaps, events like this bridge passion with purpose,” said Joshua Mazune, Managing Director of MARU Credit.

Now in its sixth month of sponsorship, MARU Credit’s involvement in Club Nite has grown into a robust partnership with Uganda’s golfing and business community. From increased participation to deeper community bonds, the event has become a staple on Kampala’s social calendar.

“Timeless Tees, timeless music, timeless connections – this is perfectly aligned with the MARU brand,” Mazune added.

“Tonight’s theme speaks to the enduring spirit of golf – a game where skill meets legacy. But timelessness isn’t just about the game; it’s about the moments we create. I am confident that just like Afrigo Band’s melodies, tonight’s event will leave a permanent mark on our hearts.”

Mazune emphasized, that “MARU Credit isn’t just a sponsor; we’re a partner in growth – on the green, in boardrooms, and in communities. Whether it’s funding an entrepreneur’s next venture or supporting a golfer’s swing, we’re here to ensure that progress never stalls.”