Mpigi health dept struggling to convince people to take COVID -19 jab

Mpigi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mpigi district department is facing a big challenge to convince its people to accept being vaccinated against COVID-19.

The district deputy health officer Dr. Margret Nannozi says that the exercise will take a longer time as majority of the people have a negative attitude towards the vaccination exercise whose vaccine they believe is harmful to their lives.

The vaccination exercise which started with health workers including those in public and private entities kicked off yesterday at specific health facilities countrywide.

In Mpigi, the exercise was scheduled to take place at Mpigi health center IV, Muduuma health center III, Nkozi hospital and Butooro health center where all health workers are expected to report to be vaccinated.

Dr. Nannozi expects health workers in the district to be exemplary to the community by turning up in big numbers to participate in exercise.

She is also worried that the exercise may be slowed down by lack of reporting tools which the ministry of health sent to vaccination centers in soft copy yet it is a necessity for everyone to sign them as a consent before they are immunized.

Meanwhile, there was a low turn up at Mpigi health center IV vaccination center where medical staff were expected to turn up in big number on the first day of the exercise. Asked why they had not responded to it as a priority, some of them who preferred anonymity said that they were too busy to go for the vaccination.

The district has close to 1,000 health workers including those working in both government and private facilities.

Dr. Nannozi says that she would first have need time to collect the reporting tools for the first day to ascertain the exact number of those who responded

URN