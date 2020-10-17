MP Ssewanyana released on police bond, 31 suspects still held by police

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Makindye West Member of Parliament, Allan Ssewanyana, the National Unity Platform (NUP) parliamentary nominee, who was arrested on 15th October 2020 for holding an illegal procession has been released on police bond.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan spokesperson says the legislator has been instructed not to hold processions again after being nominated to contest for the Makindye west parliamentary seat.

The National Unity Platform-NUP candidate for Makindye West parliamentary seat was in police custody for two days for staging a procession contrary to the COVID-19 preventive guidelines and has been released on Saturday morning.

He was intercepted by officers from the Kampala South Regional Police headquarters at Katwe trading center on Thursday 15 October 2020, and bundled on a police patrol vehicle registration number UP 5467 while leading a procession shortly after his nomination.

Ssewanyana was moving with about 100 supporters when he was intercepted. According to the Electoral Commission guidelines, candidates were only allowed to move with a seconder and nominator to comply with COVID-19 preventive measures.

SP Onyango said the legislator is to appear before police on required days as they keep monitoring his acts during the campaign period.

He says in case police discover that he is violating the police, ministry of health and electoral commission law again, we shall not hesitate to re-arrest him. Onyango urged politicians to adopt methods of canvassing for support especially during the time of COVID-19 like using media or moving door to door to avoid being arrested for causing the spread of an infectious disease.

Onyango denied allegations that police were selective in carrying out arrests during the nominations period saying no one is above the law. He says that as police they will not spare anyone in case they are found violating the law especially before the electoral commission issues out a clear campaign road map for nominated parliamentary candidates.

Ssewanyana says he has been charged with neglecting COVID-19 guidelines. He says his release on bond has empowered him against his contestants in the 2021 elections.

Ssewanyana is contesting against nominated candidates for Makindye West including Achilles Lubega of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Bosco Lusagala, of the Democratic Party (DP), Farouk Ntege an Independent candidate and Kassim Kyazze of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT).

Five opposition supporters were hospitalised after police had running battles with them in Nsambya, Kilombe, Kibuye, Namuwongo, Kansanga, Kikubamutwe, Kabalagala, Katwe and Mubaraka all in Makindye division of Kampala city. About 31 suspects were also arrested and are still in police custody at Katwe police post.

******

URN