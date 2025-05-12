MP Ssewanyana charged afresh with terrorism

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makindye West MP Aloysius Allan Ssewanyana has been charged afresh for terrorism. Ssewanyana and four others — Sserwadda Mike, Kanyike Jackson, Bull Wamala, and John Mugerwa — were on Monday arraigned before The International Crimes Division (ICD) Judge Alice Komuhangi Khauka following an amended charge sheet issued by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Jane Frances Abodo.

Ssewanyana is currently out on bail, while his four co-accused remain on remand at Luzira prison.

Justice Komuhangi has directed both the prosecution and defence teams to file their submissions within two months, with the court expected to deliver its ruling on the confirmation of charges on August 26, 2025. Lawyers Henry Kunya, Crysostom Katumba, and Nicholas Ssenkumi represent the accused, while Chief State Attorney Richard Birivumbuka represents the Office of the DPP.

The amendment scrapped the late Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya from the list of accused persons. The charges stem from their alleged involvement in the machete killings, commonly known as bijambiya, that left more than 30 people dead and several others injured.The court formally read the new charges to Ssewanyana and his co-accused.

The state maintains terrorism as the principal charge, but has asked the court to convict the accused of murder, attempted murder, and aiding and abetting terrorism if terrorism charges are not sustained. Prosecution alleges that between January and August 2021, in Kampala, Rakai, and Masaka districts, MP Ssewanyana, while armed and with intent to intimidate a section of the public for political, social, or religious reasons, directly participated or was complicit in the murder of Mugerwa Kizza, Kakooza Sulaiman, Kiyimba Tadeo, and the attempted murder of Sebyoto Ronald, all residents of Ssettaala village.

In the new indictment prepared by Assistant DPP Lino Anguzu, MP Ssewanyana also faces a separate charge of aiding and abetting terrorism by allegedly providing financial support, knowing that the funds would be used to commit terrorist acts. However, Judge Komuhangi barred the accused from entering pleas until the court reviews the prosecution’s disclosed evidence — including photographs of the deceased, crime scene reports, and witness statements — and decides whether to confirm the charges and commit the suspects to trial before a panel of three justices.

