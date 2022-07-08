MP Ssemujju tasks gov’t on allegations of supporting rebels in DRC, Ethiopia

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kira Municipality MP, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda on Thursday tasked the Minister of Defence and his Foreign Affairs counterpart to brief Parliament on complaints raised by some leaders of the Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC relating to the capture of the Bunagana border by M23 rebels.

Ssemujju raised the issue on the floor of parliament indicating that he had earlier written to the Office of the Speaker on the matter and was ready to table evidence.

“On June 15th, the Speaker of the DRC National Assembly, Christophe Mboso, accused Uganda of backstabbing their forces at Bunagana, and vowed that they will not allow the agreement with Uganda to have a joint military operation in Eastern DRC that is due to be renewed,” said Ssemujju in part.

He said that this statement by Mboso is quoted on the Parliamentary website of DRC.

Ssemujju also noted accusations from Ethiopia in which Uganda is criticized for allegedly training the Tigray rebels in Karamoja to fight the Ethiopian government.

On June 16, there were reports that the MPs in DRC had demanded a review of agreements with Uganda after accusing the country of helping M23 rebels to capture Bunagana border town.

On the other hand, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces early this month dismissed reports claiming that Uganda was funding Tigray rebels to overthrow the Ethiopian government.

The UPDF spokesperson Brig Felix Kulayigye, indicated that the leaked intelligence report dubbed; First Forward xxx2xxx was a total fabrication.

The Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja says that the government of Uganda is not training any rebel groups in any part of the country and outside. She pledged that the Minister of Defence, Vincent Ssempijja would present a statement to parliament regarding the matter.

The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among stopped any further discussion on the matter, pending a report from the Defence Minister and authentication of statements made by leaders in DRC and Ethiopia.

