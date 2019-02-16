MP Mubarak Munyagwa snubs anti-corruption court

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kawempe South Member of Parliament Mubarak Munyagwa has not appeared before the Anti-Corruption Court where he was expected to answer to charges of corruption. The Court issued criminal summons last week, requiring Munyagwa to respond to accusations that he solicited a gratification of 100 million shillings from a one Francis Kakumba.

The prosecution contends that while serving as the Mayor of Kawempe Division in December 2014, Munyagwa, solicited for a bribe in exchange for his influence over Kawempe Division Urban Council to nominate Isaac Muyanja also known as Francis Kakumba for an appointment as a member of Kampala City Land Board.

The prosecution contends that during the same month, Munyagwa obtained USD 20,000 (76 million Uganda shillings) and an additional 4 million shillings from Kakumba for the same purpose.

But he did not turn up in court. State Prosecutor Alice Komuhangi told the court presided over by the Chief Magistrate Pamela Lamunu, that she did not know why the suspect wasn’t in court as expected.

Komuhangi further told the court that the charge sheet has been amended to indicate Munyagwa’s new posting as a Member of Parliament. She asked the court to extend Criminal Summons against Munyagwa since there is no proof that he was served. The Presiding magistrate adjourned the matter to March 6.

However, moments after the adjournment, Munyagwa’s lawyer Erias Lukwago arrived with a document claiming that the Complainant had lost interest in the matter.

The charges come at a time when Munyagwa is warming up for the leadership of one of the accountability committees in Parliament, the committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises.

The committee is tasked to examine the reports and audited accounts of Statutory Authorities, Corporations and Public Enterprises and to examine the income and expenditure of any public corporation and state enterprise, established by an Act of Parliament. He is expected to take over the mantle from Bugweri County MP Abdul Katuntu.