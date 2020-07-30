MP Kasiano Wadri joins ANT

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Member of Parliament Arua Municipality Kasiano Wadri has been unveiled as a member of the Alliance for National Transformation-ANT party.

Wadri was welcomed into the party on Thursday by the founder and former FDC party President Mugisha Muntu.

Speaking after he was unveiled, Wadri said that since he played a part in the initial stages when ANT was being formed, he could not miss being a registered member of the party.

He also revealed that he felt more comfortable being in a political organization that is led by Muntu with whom they share youthful history especially in the struggle for good governance.

Wadri also explained why he didn’t choose to join Bobi Wine’s National Unity Party. He says that before the creation of NUP, Kyagulanyi ran a pressure group, the People Power which all political activists aggrieved with the NRM decided to identify with.

Muntu welcomed Wadri and promised to attract more leaders into the party which he says is the fundamental objective on which the ANT was founded as a party that believes in values.

Wadri was in 2018 elected the MP Arua Municipality in a by-election following the death of Ibrahim Abiringa.

However, chaos dominated the last day of campaigns leading to the arrest of several members of the opposition.

The arrested individuals, led by Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, were accused of obstructing President Yoweri Museveni’s motorcade and pelting stones that smashed the windscreen of one of the vehicles in the convoy. The President was in Arua to campaign for Nusura Tiperu, a candidate for the ruling National Resistance Movement- NRM party.

Yasin Kawuma, a driver was shot dead while the arrested individuals were charged with treason.

On Tuesday, Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago yesterday officially joined the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party.

