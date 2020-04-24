MP Francis Zaake collapses in detention, admitted at Naguru Hospital

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake is admitted at Naguru Hospital after blacking out while in detention at the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) in Kireka. Zaake was arrested on Sunday evening in Mityana district for allegedly defying presidential directives on the distribution of food to members of the public.

President Yoweri Museveni had earlier on advised that all relief supplies should be channeled through the National COVID-19 taskforce to avoid exposing people to circumstances that can lead to the spread of the disease. The idea of centralizing the distribution is to ensure that food is distributed in an orderly manner by the food distribution teams which are screened to further reduce the risk of spreading the virus to vulnerable families benefiting from food donations.

But despite the guidance, Zaake, an ardent supporter of the People Power pressure group was allegedly found distributing packs of rice and sugar to selected households in Buswa-Bulongo and Kiwawu villages in Mityana municipality and subsequently arrested.

People Power spokesperson, Joel Ssenyonyi told URN that Zaake’s health started deteriorating on Wednesday after collapsing at the Special Investigations Unit. In the aftermath, he was taken to Naguru Hospital where he is currently admitted.

Ssenyonyi maintains that Zaake never disobeyed the presidential guidelines because he had hired motorcycles to safely deliver food to starving people in his constituency. He says unlike Zaake, several other leaders are freely distributing food without being arrested.

Zaake’s father, Butebi Zaake has also confirmed to URN that his son is in critical condition. However, Butebi could not divulge more details regarding Zaake’s condition in the hospital. Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango declined to comment on the matter saying that he was yet to be briefed.

URN