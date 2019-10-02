MP Francis Zaake and 11 others arrested in Kasese

Kampala, Uganda |THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kasese arrested the Member of Parliament Mityana Municipality Francis Zaake and eleven youth members of the People Power movement.

Zaake and the youth were arrested from Bamboocha Gardens Resort in Central Division of Kasese municipality in a meeting.

A joint security force of police and UPDF raided the resort where Zaake and his colleagues were picked.

The operation was led by Kasese Divisional Police Commander Dickens Okello.

Joel Kaguta, a radio journalist at Messiah Radio who was arrested with the People Power activists told URN on phone that Zaake had told the activists that he was in Kasese to interact with them.

Police have remained tight-lipped on the arrest.

Kasese Municipality MP Robert Centenary was still holed up in a meeting with Kasese divisional police commander in an attempt to secure the freedom of Zaake and the youth.

*****

URN