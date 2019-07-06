MP Byandala, Ndawula trade accusations of corruption

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Although the nominations of parliamentary candidates for the 2021 polls are scheduled for August 12, 2020, the race for the Katikamu North parliamentary seat is gaining momentum.

Katikamu North is currently represented in parliament by Abraham Byandala. However, there is heightened competition between Byandala and the incumbent Luweero LC V Chairperson, Ronald Ndawula who is eyeing the Katikamu North MP seat.

The two have started early campaigns to sway voters to their side. Byandala has asked voters to reject Ndawula whom he describes as corrupt and a conman who can’t extend services to them before enriching himself.

He also accuses Ndawula of using his position as incumbent Luweero LC V chairperson to lobby for 600 bags of cement from DFCU bank to construct the district headquarters but has since failed to account for them. Byandala says such as a leader can’t be trusted with the position of MP.

Ndawula has defended himself on allegations of misappropriating money from the sale of the cement, saying Shillings 18 million was banked on the district account number 9030005822709 in Stanbic Bank Luweero branch on May 23rd, 2018.

He says they decided to sell the cement instead of using it for construction because it was about to expire after being stored for long without being used due to failure to secure funds to buy other construction materials.

Ndawula has also launched a scathing attack against Byandala, saying more than Shillings 24.7 billion for Katosi-Mukono road disappeared under his watch as Works and Transport Minister.

Although Byandala was acquitted in 2018, Ndawula says he can’t be trusted with any other office, which explains why Museveni could have dropped him as Minister.

Residents and local leaders in Luweero have criticized the two leaders for trading in false accusations other than account for what they have done and why they should be re-elected.

David Kamugisha, the Luweero NRM District Registrar, says the two politicians are wasting time, which they could use to lobby for services in the area.

He says the electioneering period is still far away, adding that two leaders should be discussing the progress on the implementation of the party manifesto. Kamugisha noted that the leaders have also divided the constituency, which will only retard development in the area. Enock Mubiru, a boda boda rider says tasks the two leaders to explain their achievement since they both occupy political seats.

Samuel Mulwana, the Political Assistant to Byandala, says they have advised him to stop trading the accusations with Ndawula, saying the issue of the cement donation is minor to voters.

He however, defended Byandala, saying he was provoked by his rival.

Other aspirants eyeing the Katikamu North MP seat are Denis Ssekabira, Ssewa Ssali and Charles Ssebyala.

URN