Mourners launch fundraising drive to save COVID-19 patients in Soroti

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mourners for the late Teso Coach proprietor, Faustine Etilu have launched a fundraising drive to save COVID-19 patients at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital. The campaign is meant to raise funds for the repair and connection of a standby generator to the oxygen plant at the hospital to ensure steady supply.

The idea to fundraise was conceived on Thursday during the requiem mass at Akisim primary school, when mourners heard that the late Etilu was referred to Mulago National Referral Hospital due to constant power blackouts at Soroti hospital that affects oxygen supply to COVID-19 patients.

The report from Soroti Regional Referral Hospital indicates that the COVID-19 unit has difficulties managing patients on oxygen because of unstable power supply. The hospital has been running to Moroto and Mbale Regional Referral Hospitals for oxygen supply. The standby generator in the hospital is faulty and can’t power the oxygen plant.

Dr. Wilson Etolu, the focal point person for COVID-19 at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital says they have had challenges in managing patients on oxygen due to unstable electricity supply. He explains that after studying Etilu’s condition, they resolved to have him transferred to the national referral hospital with hopes of saving his life. Dr. Etolu said that the resolution to transfer Etilu to Mulago was based on unreliable electricity supply in Soroti.

Charles Elasu, the Soroti District NRM chairperson told mourners during the burial on Friday that the campaign had gathered momentum with politicians offering to contribute. He revealed that Calvin Echodu, the Soroti City Western Division NRM parliamentary candidate had offered to contribute five million Shillings to fix the power problem in the COVID-19 unit.

Capt. Mike Mukula, the Eastern Regional NRM chairman said the hospital has been considered for Intensive Care Unit- ICU. Dr. Etolu confirmed that the ICU department, currently being worked on will start with five beds. At least two COVID-19 patients died in Soroti last week.

