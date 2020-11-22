Mourinho’s Spurs tame Guardiola’s Man City

✳ Tottenham 2 Man City 0

London, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | A performance of real discipline and maturity laid the foundation for a superb 2-0 victory over Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday evening, as Jose Mourinho’s side climbed back to the top of the Premier League.

A goal in each half from Heung-Min Son and Giovani Lo Celso – his first in the league in our colours – gave Spurs the win but it was the display of sheer character, defensive solidity and true determination that was most eye-catching from this result.

Son put the home side ahead after just five minutes, latching onto Tanguy Ndombele’s pass to slot past Ederson and give Spurs something to defend.

And defend they did, not just in numbers but as a team from front to back, with real efficiency and in outstanding fashion as City just couldn’t find a way through. The visitors thought they had equalised in the 27th minute when Aymeric Laporte swept home from Gabriel Jesus’ pass but there was a suspicion of handball from the Brazilian and referee Mike Dean ruled it out after being advised by VAR to check the pitchside monitor.

There was no change to the pattern of the game after the interval but Spurs soaked up the pressure and hit Pep Guardiola’s side on the break to extend their lead.

Spurs made a first change in the 65th minute with Lo Celso replacing Ndombele and it proved to be a masterstroke! Within seconds, Kane picked up Toby Alderweireld’s pass on half-way, advanced on goal before sliding a pass to Lo Celso down the left channel. The Argentine’s first touch of the game took him into the area and with his second he beat Ederson to double our lead.

There was simply no way through for the visitors as Spurs kept it tight and even when they did get a good sight of goal, Hugo Lloris made a stunning point-blank save to keep out Ruben Dias’ header. That was in the 90th minute – and with that miss, City’s chance was gone and Spurs had picked up three of the most deserved points of our season so far.

SOURCE: tottenhamhotspur.com