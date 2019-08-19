Mothers irked by size of maternity ward in Mbale at Makhonje H/C III

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Expectant mothers in Busiu sub county in Mbale district have decried the small maternity ward at Makhonje Health Center III. The health center has only two rooms, one of which has two beds and acts as a labor room.

The second room is used as the resting room for mothers after delivery and those who have come for antenatal care and other maternal services. On average, five mothers deliver at Makhonje Health Center III while more than 10 come for antenatal care services each day.

A nurse, who spoke to URN on condition of anonymity because she is not authorized to the media, says they refer expectant mothers to Busiu health center IV in case they find the rooms occupied.

Sarah Namutosi, a resident wants the maternity ward expanded; saying mothers are forced to sleep in the general ward with other patients after child birth. She also decries the shortage of drugs at the facility, which forces health workers to refer them to private drug shops.

Moses Paul Mushikoma, who had brought his wife for antenatal care when our reporter visited the facility, says sometimes expectant mothers are asked to seek service elsewhere when they find the facility full.

Isiah Bwonya, the Makhonje Village Defense Secretary says residents solicited money and bought land for the expansion of the health facility but nothing has been done despite repeated promises from the authorities.

The in charge of the health center didn’t comment on the matter as he didn’t pick repeated calls from our reporter. However, Friday Kyoma the Mbale Deputy Chief Administrative Officer, says they receive little funding for health facilities, which can’t’ cater for the expansion of the facility.

He however, says the district has identified some health facilities that will be worked on this financial year, adding that they are working with the District Health Officer to explore ways of improving Makhonje Health Center III.

URN