Mother, two daughters electrocuted in Mityana

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three members of the same family were last evening electrocuted in Tamu division of Mityana municipality in Mityana district.

Forty-five-year-old Maria Naddamba and her two daughters Margret Kivumbi (24) and Fiina Kivumbi (9) died after electrocution.

James Mukasa, the LC1 chairperson for South Ward explains that when Margret Kivumbi went out to hang her clothes, she accidentally touched an uninsulated electric wire. Her mother came out to try and save the daughter, but also got electrocuted in the process.

David Mikago, one of the residents says that by the time he responded to the loud screaming, the three family members had already passed on. He says that Naddamba attempted to rescue her daughter with bare hands.

Wamala regional police spokesperson, Rachael Kawala has confirmed the accident and said that police immediately picked the bodies and took them for postmorterm at Mityana hospital as investigations commenced.

She however warns people against illegally connecting their houses to electricity power lines saying that the act is not only illegal but also deadly.

*****

URN