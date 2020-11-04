Mosquito net distribution underway in Luweero

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has started the distribution of 389,159 mosquito nets to residents of Luweero district in a move aimed at reducing the prevalence of malaria.

Luweero is among the hotspots for malaria in Uganda. According to Luweero District Health report for financial year 2019/20, at least 40 people died as a result of malaria infections.

At least 221,910 people were diagnosed with malaria and these accounted for 35.1% of all cases registered in health centers as well as 10.7% of total deaths.

As a result, the Ministry of Health has embarked on distributing long-lasting insecticide-treated nets to reduce the prevalence of malaria. The exercise will last for 13 days.

However, there are concerns that many residents in Luweero are likely to misuse the nets and others may not sleep under them, something that will escalate malaria infections in the district.

Paul Mukungu, the LC III chairperson Luweero town council says that the residents prefer to use mosquito nets for guarding their crops against birds and fishing which defeats the government’s intention to reduce malaria.

Mukungu adds that there is still inadequate sensitization targeting residents to appreciate the need to sleep under the mosquito nets at all times to fight malaria.

Deborah Nalubega, the Luweero district councillor for People Living with Disabilities says that apart from misuse, some people receive the nets and keep them for visitors rather than sleeping under them.

Nalubega wants the District Health officials to work with LCI chairpersons to arrest those misusing the nets.

Christine Katongole a resident of Kavule zone in Luweero town says that families which misuse the nets have registered repeated malaria infections and there was a need to sensitise them as the distribution is done.

A district survey conducted last year with local Non-government organizations in Kikyusa and Kamira sub-counties which are the most affected areas found out that adult persons don’t sleep under mosquito nets.

The study further revealed in some homes where the nets are used, children and expectant mothers were not prioritized yet they are the most vulnerable groups.

Doctor Innocent Nkonwa, the Luweero District Health Officer admitted the misuse but said they have formed task forces to distribute nets and as well as sensitize residents on the need to use the nets for the purpose.

Nkonwa added that they also intend to organize radio talk shows on community radios to beef up the sensitization.

******

URN