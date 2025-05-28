Moscow to hand over peace memorandum to Kiev soon

MOSCOW | Xinhua | Moscow will send a draft peace memorandum to Kiev soon, which will outline the key principles of a potential settlement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Tuesday.

“Russia continues to work on a draft memorandum regarding a future peace treaty, which will outline a number of positions, including the principles of a settlement, the timing of a possible peace agreement, a potential ceasefire,” Zakharova said at her weekly press briefing.

She said that once the memorandum is completed it will be sent to Kiev, adding that Russia expects Ukraine to be preparing its own draft to send in response.

In a telephone call last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed that Russia would prepare a draft memorandum outlining the terms for a potential peace deal with Ukraine. ■