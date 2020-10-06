Moroto prison commander suspended after jail break

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Commissioner General of Uganda Prisons Service John Byabashaija has suspended Norman Aruho, the Officer in Charge of Moroto Prisons to pave way for investigations into the prison break at the facility.

Uganda Prisons Spokesperson Frank Baine says Aruho has been suspended together with his Deputy, Joseph Angwandia until investigations into the prison break are completed by a team sent by the Commissioner General.

“Yes, he is serving suspension until investigations are completed. We have sent a senior officer there who will ensure security,” said Baine on phone on Monday evening.

Byabashaija has appointed the OC Soroti Prisons Latif Mayamba to replace Aruho at Moroto prisons.

Trouble for Aruho started after 219 inmates escaped from Moroto prison on September 19th, 2020 with 14 firearms. Nine inmates were shot dead during a seven-day chase.

However, none of the firearms has been recovered. Majority of the inmates are still at large despite the combined efforts by various security agencies to track and re-arrest them.

Sam Esdotu, the Karamoja Regional Prisons Commander says 20 inmates were re-arrested and remanded at the same prison. He says efforts are still ongoing to find the remaining escapees.

*****

URN