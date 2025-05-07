Moroto Municipality NRM boss defeated in NRM LCI elections

MOROTO, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Chairperson of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) for Moroto Municipality, Mohammed Akida Lokure, has lost the LCI NRM party flag for Campshwahili Chini ward.

On Tuesday, the Moroto NRM officials cancelled the elections in Campshwahili Chini ward after chaos erupted during the counting process.

On Wednesday, the party conducted the re-elections that saw Lawrence Owongo emerge as the winner of the LC1 NRM Flag bearer for Campshwahili Chini Ward, the position Lokure held for the last 25 years.

Esther Sagal, the Presiding Officer for Campshwahili Chini ward, declared Owongo as a winner after gaining 197 votes against Lokure, who obtained 176 votes.

Owongo defended his victory, stating that both camps verified all the voters and there were no new faces.

Owongo said that it was not his choice to contest, but the electorate pushed him because they wanted a change in leadership.

However, Lokure expressed his disappointment, saying that there was no transparency in the voting exercise. He accused his opponent of ferrying people from other villages to vote. He said that the practice has weakened the NRM party, and there is a need to address it.

Lokure revealed that he will not come as an independent, but the NRM system is already weakened because of the irregularities in the party.

Dr James Tweheyo, the Commissioner of the NRM Electoral Commission for Karamoja region, said that the elections as free, fair, and peaceful. Tweheyo noted that the electorates were given full powers to decide on the best choice of their candidates.

Tweheyo said that the elections have successfully concluded without cases of chaos because of transparency.

