Moroto district embarks on sensitization of local leaders on PDM

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Moroto district authorities have embarked on mobilizing and sensitizing local leaders at all levels on the implementation of the Parish Development Model-PDM. Those attending the training at Kalip hall in Moroto town include village council leaders, councilors, municipal and district technical staff.

Pauline Prisca Angolore, the economic planner of Moroto municipality, says that the training is aimed at empowering the stakeholders on their roles in the implementation of the program. Angolore explains that after the training, the local leaders will rally the public to embrace the program that will run along 7 pillars, which will help to bridge development gaps created by other government programs like operation wealth creation.

According to Angolore, there are higher chances of the PDM succeeding unlike other government programs, which were centralized and decisions made without consultations at the grassroots.

Denis Barasa, the acting coordinator for PDM in Moroto municipality told URN that the formulation of the enterprise groups will kick off early in June. The groups shall be carefully vetted by the community members to avoid nepotism.

Barasa advised the stakeholders to be very keen while executing the PDM program, urging them to work as a team for the sustainability of the project. He also said that the members forming the groups should have the same goals as they work together.

He asked leaders to mobilize community members to closely monitor the program aimed at poverty eradication. Cosmas Ayepa, the Moroto District Social Service Secretary noted that although the program is good, the mindset change remains a big issue the government must address before implementing it.

Ayepa blamed the leaders for failing to perform their roles in changing the mindset of the people they are leading. He said that the government has made it a point to introduce the parish development model, and implored fellow leaders to take up these opportunities and encourage the community to embrace the program.

Ismail Mohammed, the mayor of Moroto municipality noted that the government has made several efforts to uplift the community through different programs. He however said that they have been facing challenges on how to reach the community but now with the introduction of the PDM program, they will be able to reach the grassroots level.

He said that the lack of manpower at the municipal council has always been their problem in the implementation of government programs.

Charles Oluba Kumakech, the Moroto Chief Administrative Officer says that the program could have commenced early but they were still trapped in the process of recruiting parish chiefs who will be helping to implement the project.

In February, President Yoweri Museveni launched the parish development model at kibuku primary school in Kibuku district in Bukedi sub-region. The program is aimed at helping people from the parish level to increase their household incomes and join the money economy.

URN