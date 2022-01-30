Morocco to reopen consulate in Libya after years of closure

Tripoli, Libya | Xinhua | An official Moroccan delegation arrived on Saturday to prepare for the reopening of the Moroccan Consulate in Libya after an eight-year closure, the Libyan Foreign Ministry announced.

“This important step comes as part of the efforts of the Government of National Unity to support mechanisms of cooperation between Morocco and Libya, and to consolidate and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries,” read a statement from the ministry.

Following a series of meetings held last year, the joint Libyan-Moroccan Consular Committee has agreed on numerous issues, including facilitating the granting of visas for the nationals of both countries and launching direct flights.

Libya has been suffering from violence and insecurity since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Years of armed conflicts have led to the closure of most foreign missions and embassies in the country.

